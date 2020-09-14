Stamp papers being sold in Nawabshah in black market

NAWABSHAH: For the last several years, the treasury officials have created deliberate shortage of stamp papers, selling them only to the vendors at high rates.

Due to the artificial shortage, the vendors have been manipulating the prices and selling the stamps at almost twice of their rates. On the other hand, the stamp papers mostly being used as affidavits for admissions to schools, colleges and universities are not issued by the treasury offices in time, causing students and others facing serious trouble.

It is pertinent to mention that the treasury officials have deliberately issued lesser stamps to create artificial shortage and when the demand would go on high, they asked higher rates for issuing more stamps.

The vendors informed that in case of the store in-charge would not come, the stamp papers would not be issued, but they would be selling at higher rates from backdoor. The vendors said due to the prevailing situation, they are forced to purchase stamp papers from Karachi and Hyderabad at higher rates. Meanwhile, the local residents also demanded the authorities to take action against such elements.