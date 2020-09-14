Marriyum Aurangzeb credits Shahbaz Sharif for Punjab Forensic Lab

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said it was because of database of Punjab Forensic Laboratory, established by Shahbaz Sharif, that the culprits of Lahore motorway gang rape were identified and the victim woman got justice.

In a series of tweets, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Punjab Forensic Laboratory is state-of-the-art laboratory equipped with latest facilities which is playing a historic role in identifying and punishing terrorists and culprits.

She said the projects completed during the PML-N’s tenure are showing results now. She said it would have been impossible to trace the culprits without the Punjab Forensic Laboratory. She took a jibe at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking it to now establish a case on Shahbaz Sharif for establishing the Punjab Forensic Laboratory. She said Shahbaz Sharif has the credit of establishing the first ever modern forensic laboratory of Pakistan. Responding to Marriyum’s tweet, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said he had already predicted that ‘liars’ will come forward to take credit of Punjab Forensic Laboratory.

Shahbaz Gill said the Punjab Forensic Laboratory project was launched during the reign of former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi. He said those claiming credit of the lab are advising Nawaz Sharif not to come to Pakistan as his medical treatment is not possible here.