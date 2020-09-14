Girl slaughtered for ‘honour’ in Jhang village

JHANG: A girl was slaughtered for ‘honour’ at Hawali Bahadar Shah village in the limits of Waryamwala police on Sunday. Reportedly, Musarrat Bibi had contracted love marriage with Tassawar Abbas against the will of her family a couple of months ago. On the day of the incident, four accused entered the house of the couple and butchered Musarrat while they also injured her mother-in-law Saddan Bibi, husband’s brother Nasir and his wife Parveen Bibi. Later, spokesman of the district police Ali Abbas told that the dead body of the girl had been shifted to a hospital. He said that the police teams had started raiding to arrest the killers.