Gujranwala doctor booked for blackmailing nurse

GUJRANWALA: Peoples Colony police on Sunday booked a doctor for allegedly blackmailing a nurse.

Abdul Rasheed of Nasir Colony lodged an application with the police in which he alleged that accused Dr Imran had objectionable pictures of his daughter and now the accused was blackmailing her.

The applicant claimed that the accused wanted to marry with his daughter otherwise he was threatening to upload his daughter pictures on social media. The police have started investigation.

MAN BOOKED FOR INCEST: A man allegedly raped his stepdaughter at Rajkot on Sunday.

Reportedly, the daughter of Tariq gave an application to the police in which she told that her real father had died and she was living with her stepfather accused Gulzar Ahmed who allegedly raped her several times. Dhulley police have registered a case and started investigation.

SEVEN FAINT: Seven members of a family fell unconscious after taking poisonous food here on Sunday.

Reportedly, the family members of Iqbal of Haidar Colony took food.

After eating the food, all seven members fell unconscious. They were shifted to a hospital.