Chairmen, DGs Punjab development authorities moot held

Rawalpindi :The first conference of chairmen and DGs of Punjab development authorities was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here, says a press release.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Ras­hid, Minister for Housing Urban Development and Public Health Enginee­ring (HUD&PHE) chaired the meeting.

Mian Rashid said Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza had taken a very good step by organizing the conference. “Holding such conferences will give an opportunity to the development authorities to benefit from each other’s experiences. Such conferences should be held on a regular basis and it is better to hold them in phases every two to three months,” he said.

DG RDA Ammara Khan briefed the meeting on RDA projects of kitchen gardening, rainwater harvesting and creation of economic zones along Ring Road etc. The participants appreciated the RDA projects. Amendments to the Private Housing Schemes Rules 2010 and proposal to introduce similar rules in all developmental authorities were also given during the meeting.