Mere rations not to solve flood-hit people’s issues: Bilawal

MIRPURKHAS: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded from the government to provide Watan Card to the flood victims. In Mirpurkhas, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to media, said that the attention of the rulers of Islamabad was drawn to the wide-scale damage caused by rains and floods. Distribution of rations will not solve the problems of the flood victims, he said, adding the PTI government must provide Watan Card to the flood victims as the PPP government did in 2011 in wake of worst floods. Bilawal criticised the federal government for denying Sindh its rightful share under the NFC Award which was given Rs 200 bn less.