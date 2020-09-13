Sacrifices during operation ‘Zarb -E-Azb’

The transmission and dissemination of sacrifices offered by our martyrs particularly on the day of their Shahadat and Shahadat anniversaries are unavoidably required on the part of all Pakistanis. But it is irony of fate that it is not followed in its true letter and spirit. Thanks to Pakistan Army, Hilal Magazine and a few TV channels and newspapers of Pakistan who extend their laudable inputs in this context. The details regarding the dynamic and extra ordinary supreme sacrifice rendered by Major Wasif Hussain Shah Shaheed and others during operation ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ is not known to most of our general public. All our Army concerned formations may highlight the supreme sacrifices for motherland by our martyrs for the purpose of their identity, recognition, tribute, honour and respect and motivation for armed forces personnel and others. However, for the betterment and improvement of the system the parents of martyrs should be invited in gallantry awards, awarded to their Shaheed sons in the concerned ceremonies.

In the year 2008 Zarm Sar ridge area of Datta Khel North Waziristan came under the possession of terrorists. In order to capture this area different planning and strategies were prepared but could not materialized due to chain of reasons best known to the quarter concerned.

Major Wasif Hussain Shah Shaheed on his arrival in Pakistan after serving in Congo under the umbrella of United Nations Peace Keeping Mission was posted on attachment for the period of two years A.K Centre Mansar Camp Attock. As per normal practice he was supposed to serve for the period of two year at A.K Centre. But after serving for a period of about nine months he was prematurely posted at North Waziristan against the transfer of another Major. Regardless of this premature transfer Major Wasif Shah reported for duty at North Waziristan on 20th July, 2014 under operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Spera Ghar and Zarm Sar two important hilly areas dominating Datta Khel were under the control of terrorists since 2008. This area was safe haven for terrorists. It was being used by terrorists to fire rockets at Datta Khel and for other anti-state activities. The border of Afghanistan is 9 K.ms faraway from these hills. The credit goes to Major Wasif Shah who voluntarily offered his services to liberate the occupied area from terrorists. As such as a commander of a company on the night 24/25 October, 2014 he climbed up Zarm Sar with limited men power and arms, ammunition and occupied Zarm Sar. Major Wasif deserves to be called as a conqueror of Zarm Sar area. During this operation Major Wasif Shah displayed extraordinary bravery, courage, leadership, physical endurance and extreme sense of professionalism.

After occupation of the area Major Wasif Shah set defences of his company in worst weather conditions and adverse topography, acute shortage of men power, arms, ammunitions, water and expected constant threat of attack by terrorists. He worked day and night without any shelter under the open sky to construct bunkers and new positions. On 15th Nov, 2014 at 17:15 hours about 400 well trained and well equipped terrorists including foreign terrorists suddenly fired rockets and mortars at one of the post under the command of Major Wasif Shah. A few soldiers were injured and some of them moved away from their assigned line/positions. The company headquarter of Major Wasif Shah was about 3 kilometres away from the post under attack and Battalion H/Q was at Datta Khel at 8 kilometres distance. Major Wasif Shah disregarding to his personal safety and intense fire moved forwarded with only 4 Jawans to control the position in no time. Major Wasif Shah very bravely, courageously and zeal and spirit fought the terrorists at forefront and repulsed the attack. The presence of Major Wasif at forefront raised the moral of his troops. It is pertinent to mention here that when no bullet was left with Major Wasif he took LMG of an injured soldier and continued firing on terrorists. When he exhausted all the bullets he took the gun of another injured Sepoy and kept on fighting boldly. He was hit by two bullets one at shoulder and the other at clavicle but he continued attacking the terrorists. At about 19:00 hrs due to a few soldiers, nominal arms and ammunitions and without any reinforcement the bunker of Major Wasif was engaged from three directions. Major Wasif moved out of his bunker and started direct fire at the terrorists as they have come very nearer to the bunker. At this moment a rocket fired from closed range fell near Major Wasif and a mortar splinter pierced his upper lip and passed the neck. Major Wasif fell to the ground. He recited ‘Kalma-E-Shahadat’ and closed his eyes. Major Wasif could have saved his life by surrendering but he preferred Shahadat.

After the Shahadat of Major Wasif Shah, Subedar Muhammad Jahangir Ahmed took over the battle. At about 20:00 hours about hundred terrorists attacked the commanding post. Subedar Janagir fought very bravely in hand to hand battle. Due to intense artillery fire and arrival of NLI terrorists fled away from the post. In this battle Major Wasif Hussain Shah, Subedar Muhammad Jahangir, Naik Rafaqat, Sepoy Ejaz Ahmed, Sepoy Nazeer Ahmed embraced Shahadat whereas 11 soldiers were injured.

The above facts clearly speak that it is a saga of bravely, courage, gallantry, heroism and ultimate sacrifice. Major Wasif Shah embraced Shahadat with bravery, courage, extra ordinary leadership and sound professionalism for motherland. It is added that due to supreme sacrifice of Major Wasif, Subedar Jahangir and three other soldiers Zarm Sar area is still in hands of Pakistan Army.

It is recalled that Major Shah was the first Shaheed Major of the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Let us pray for higher ranks in Jannah to our all Shuhdas, for the integrity and solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and undefeatable might and strength to our armed forces.

— Irshad Hussain Shah Kakakhel