IHC objects to NAB plea for cancellation of Nawaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) registrar office on Friday raised objections to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) petition for cancellation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail in the Avenfield properties reference.

The National Accountability Bureau petition will be accepted for hearing when the objections will be addressed. In its petition, NAB has stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have intervened in the judicial matters by suggesting Nawaz Sharif not to return to Pakistan.

The NAB has requested suspension of bail to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference besides seeking action against the PML-N leaders. It is pertinent to mention here that the high court had suspended 10-year jail term of Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference.