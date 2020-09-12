close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
Web Desk
September 12, 2020

Javed Hashmi pays tributes to Kalsoom Nawaz

MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Friday paid tributes to Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif on her second death anniversary.

Talking to reporters, Hashmi said Kalsoom Nawaz was an inspiring force for the masses. He said she fought bravely against dictatorship forces and visited across the country and promoted awareness in people against dictatorship. He said Kalsoom Nawaz forced president Musharraf to surrender. He said former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif preferred imprisonment and left prime minister slot.

