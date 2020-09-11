All appointments made under law, PM tells LHC

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday filed a reply in the Lahore High Court on a petition challenging the appointment of advisers and special assistants, saying that all the appointments were made in accordance with the Constitution and law.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar has filed the petition against the appointment of 16 special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the hearing, the prime minister, federal government, law ministry, Shehzad Arbab, Mirza Shehzad Akbar and Shehzad Qasim submitted their replies.

The prime minister maintained in his reply that he had the prerogative to appoint five advisers under Article 93 of the Constitution. “Under Rule 6 and Sub-rule 4 of the Rules of Business, I have the power to appoint special assistance and fix the salaries and allowances of the assistants, the PM added.

Justice Khan remarked that at the time of appointment of a SAPM, the government made tall claims about their capability and presented them as “they are the best in the world” but later they were removed. Tania Aidrus simply took her bag and left the country after some financial irregularities in her works were brought to light, the CJ pointed out.

“Un-elected people in the federal cabinet indicated that the prime minister was not fit to perform his duties,” the petitioner argued. “Special advisers to the prime minister with dual citizenship are a security risk for the state of Pakistan. Hence, their appointments should be declared unconstitutional,” the petition maintained.

Besides the prime minister, Adviser to PM on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Power Division and Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources Syed Shehzad Qasim, SAPM on Establishment Shehzad Arbab and the Ministry of Law submitted replies, whereas Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh sought time to reply.

Shahzad Akbar stated in his reply that the instant petition is not maintainable as the Islamabad High Court has validated his appointment by rejecting a petition challenging his appointment.

As regards the advisers who were yet to submit their response, the court again issued notices seeking their replies. The hearing of the case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already ruled that there was no constitutional restriction on the prime minister to appoint persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister.