Ziarat marble mine toll rises to 23

GHALLANAI: The number of casualties from the Ziarat marble mine collapse incident in Mohmand district reached 23 after the body of a 30-year-old worker was retrieved late Wednesday. The rescuers retrieved the body of Tilawat Khan, son of Sabz Ali, as rescue activities continued for the third consecutive day. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai, where it was handed over to the relatives for burial.