close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 10, 2020

Ziarat marble mine toll rises to 23

National

 
September 10, 2020

GHALLANAI: The number of casualties from the Ziarat marble mine collapse incident in Mohmand district reached 23 after the body of a 30-year-old worker was retrieved late Wednesday. The rescuers retrieved the body of Tilawat Khan, son of Sabz Ali, as rescue activities continued for the third consecutive day. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai, where it was handed over to the relatives for burial.

Latest News

More From Pakistan