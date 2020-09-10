Availability of modern facilities at CHK lauded

The top management of Dr Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi has been praised for ensuring the availability of all modern facilities at the health facility.

Pakistan People’s Paramedical Staff’s Karachi division secretary general Shafiq Awan said on Wednesday that because of tireless efforts of Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Noor Muhammad Soomro and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Ismail Memon, the country’s largest hospital had been providing quality treatment to patients coming not only from Karachi but also from rural Sindh and Balochistan. He said all staff of the hospital had played a key role in the treatment of patients during the coronavirus pandemic and set up a historic example.