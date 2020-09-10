Football club registration deadline extended by a week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee has extended the deadline for registration of clubs by a week.
An official of the PFF NC informed ‘The News’ that the deadline was extended after requests in this respect were received from the provincial and district normalisation committees and clubs.