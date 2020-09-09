High flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: The water level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages is continuously increasing. On Tuesday evening, high flood was declared at Guddu Barrage, while medium to high flood was recorded at Sukkur Barrage, prompting the villagers of vulnerable areas to shift to safer places.

The Guddu Barrage was in high flood and the Sukkur Barrage recorded a medium to high flood, which is likely to increase pressure at the vulnerable dykes. Already, the riverine areas of Kashmore, Khairpur and Kazi Ahmed were flooded and evacuation of hundreds of villagers with cattle was underway from there. The villager said the administration has not come to their assistance and they had to shift to safer places on their own. They deplored that houses and standing crops were inundated by the flood.