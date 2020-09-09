‘Provincial govt distributing relief among PPP workers’

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said hundreds of thousands of people, who became homeless due to recent rains, are still living under the open sky on roadsides, but the provincial government has done nothing tangible for their relief.

While visiting Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Umerkot and Pithoro, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a big package for rehabilitation of the rain-affected people of Sindh. During his visit, he distributed tents, ration bags, mosquito nets and other relief material among the homeless. The PTI local leaders, including Aftab Qureshi, Jansher Junejo, Dr Masroor Siyal, Sumair Mir, Ameenullah Moosakhail, Raja Abdul Haq, Akbar Pali, Rashid Rajput, Dost Muhammad Memon and others, were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, Haleem Adil said homeless families along with their cattle were forced to live at roadside camps under the open sky alongside stagnant water, which has become the breeding place for mosquitoes and other water-borne infections. He said the flood victims are looking towards the provincial government for relief and assistance but despite the passage of two weeks no one has come for their help.

Sheikh alleged the provincial government is distributing all aid and support to the PPP workers, but the PTI would not abandon them. The PTI MPA said they have distributed relief items and ration packages in Sarhandi Colony of Mirpurkhas, Tando Adam Road and others areas to the homeless.