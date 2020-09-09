CM Usman Buzdar orders easing process of setting up new cement factories

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab Assembly here Tuesday about easing the process of setting up new cement factories in the province.

The chief minister directed to make easy the complicated and lengthy process of establishing cement factories as PTI government was creating ease of doing business. The easy process of establishing cement factories will boost investment and new job opportunities, he added. He directed to link the issuance of NOC for establishing a cement factory with the timeline as some departments unnecessarily delay the issuance of NOCs. The issuance of NOC in the minimum time should be ensured under rules and regulations, the CM added.

He directed to constitute a supervisory committee to present its recommendations for easing the process and issuance of NOCs. He reiterated that investors would be provided every facility and action would be initiated against the officials concerned for any unnecessary delay.