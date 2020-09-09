KHA secretary Haider gets certificate of appreciation from PHF

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar (Retd) has paid rich tributes to the Secretary Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Haider Hussain for his outstanding services at the grassroots level for the development and promotion of the national game.

He has organised a number of events at the grassroots level. Haider was also given a special certificate of appreciation by the PHF president at Pakistan Hockey Federation Headquarters, Lahore.

Olympian Rashid Jr, gold medallist of 1971 World Cup and 1968 Olympics, said on the occasion that Haider was a hard working person. "He is rendering selfless services for the national game which should be encouraged at every forum," he said.

Manzoor Jr, the winning captain of 1984 Olympics and chairman of National Hockey Selection Committee, also congratulated Haider on receiving the certificate of appreciation.