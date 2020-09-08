Defence Day observed in Faisalabad with national zeal

FAISALABAD: The Defence Day was observed with national zeal and fervour across the Faisalabad division on Sunday.

In this connection, various programmes were held to commemorate the courage and supreme sacrifices rendered by the Pak Army. The special prayers were offered for the departed souls of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in his message on the Defence Day said that this day reminded us those defining moments in our history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by the Indian aggression.

He said Pakistan was facing numerous internal and external challenges but our defence was invincible and we were fully capable not only defending the territories of Pakistan but also had the power to give a decisive and befitting response to enemies.

He said that the everlasting sacrifices of the Pak Army martyrs could not be forgotten. Paying tributes to the martyrs of the Pak Army, the DC said that every person of Pakistani nation possesses capabilities for the defence of motherland. He said that the whole nation fought war along with Pak Army against India in September 1965 and now Pakistani nation was waging war against terrorism. He said that national solidarity was much needed now.