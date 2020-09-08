Woman, three kids rescued in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Three children and their grandmother were rescued in critical a condition when a heap of mud fell on them in Adilkhad village in Landikotal, sources said on Monday. The sources said that an aged woman was busy digging mud for her home along with her grandchildren when all of a sudden a big heap of mud fell on them. The local people started rescue work and pulled the woman and her three grandchildren from the heap of mud in a critical condition. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal wherefrom two children were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.