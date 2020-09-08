Train kills 2 women in Okara

OKARA: Two women died when a train hit them on Monday. Nooran Bibi, 55, and Wazeeran Bibi, 60, of Haveli Lakha were crossing the railway track when Khybar Mail hit them, leaving them dead on the spot.

ACE OPEN COURT ON 9TH: Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sahiwal Muhammad Ashfaur Rahman Khan will hold an open court at Municipal Corporation Hall on Wednesday.

The sugarcane farmers of districts Okara, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal will file their pleas against sugar mills owners The ACE Regional Director would issue orders in the open court after listening the complaints of sugarcane growers.

ROBBER SHOT DEAD: A robber was shot dead and a constable sustained bullet injuries in an ‘encounter’ on Monday. Reportedly, on a tip-off Sadr Renala Khurd police raided Pir the Hatti locality where some dacoits were snatching valuables from travellers. When the robbers saw police they opened fire at the police party, injuring a constable. Reportedly, the robbers shot dead their accomplice identified as Safdar Hussain of 20/2L.

79 POWER THIEVES BOOKED: Wapda team Monday caught 79 electricity thieves in village 1/SP and booked them. Haveli Lakha police have booked the power thieves.

SIX DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police Monday arrested six drug peddlers and booked them. Police detained accused Abdul Ghafoor with 2 kg charas, Ghazi Marjan with 2 kg charas, M Azam with 20 litre liquor, Inshallah with 2 kg charas, Saeed Ahmed with 23 litre liquor and M Amir with 26 litre liquor.