Compensate flood-hit areas: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the areas that have been badly affected by recent rains and floods should be declared disaster areas and the damage caused here should be compensated.

He said that current heavy rains and floods had badly affected Chakwal, Lawa, Kalar Kahar, Talagang and Khushab. The 75-year record of rains has broken as crops have been destroyed, dams affected, roads inundated, school buildings collapsed and business activities halted in these areas. He said that these areas should be declared disaster areas and the damages caused should be compensated.