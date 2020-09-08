Smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

KOHAT: The police on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of arms and drugs in an intelligence-based operation on the Indus Highway, the police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police established a checkpoint near Muslimabad and signalled a coach to stop.On a thorough search, the police seized arms including 31 pistols, two repeaters, 60 chargers, 6100 cartridges and two kilograms of opium.

They said the weapons and drugs were set to be smuggled to Waziristan. A case was registered against the accused identified as Sahib Noor and started investigation.