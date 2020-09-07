close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

Kashmore Police rescue four men from being kidnapped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

SUKKUR: The police claimed to have foiled a kidnapping bid while rescuing four people, belonging to Karachi, during a snap check at Garhi Laro, Ghouspur in Kashmore.SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza said the police stopped a suspected car and rescued four men, belonging to Karachi, were being transported to the Katcha area by by Teghani dacoits. The rescued men were identified as of Mohammad Ameen, Akber Ali, Taj Mohammad and Mumtaz Ali from the Kalmati tribe, he added. The SSP said the victims were trapped by a gang of Teghani dacoits through female voice and were invited to visit their place.

