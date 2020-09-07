close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
September 7, 2020

PTDC to launch portal for attracting foreign tourists

Islamabad

September 7, 2020

Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would soon launch a portal to promote the country’s tourist attractions across the globe through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

“PTDC is all set to launch an exclusive e-portal in near future to provide a world class exposure to Pakistan’s tourist attractions through one click,” a senior officer told this agency.

He said the portal was a part of the Brand Pakistan Programme which was in final stages. It was meant to promote the country as customized brand across the globe, he added.

He said the portal would consist of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and gave them necessary and latest information about the country’s tourist attractions. He said a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry was also on the cards.

