Condition of Defence Road irks Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The dilapidated condition of Defence Road in Union Council 82, Adiala Road, is causing severe problems for people travelling on it, but the authorities concerned and elected representatives are watching the whole drama with closed eyes for over two years. Even though, Punjab government has released development funds to MPAs to start construction projects in their UCs but the majority of roads are yet in dilapidated condition.

The recent rains have aggravated the situation and majority of the residents have migrated from Defence Road to different other areas due to the poor condition of the road. The residents of the area said that broken drains and uncovered manholes are the major reasons behind the problems faced by the road users.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Union Council 82 Haji Amjad has been promising for over 1 year to construct this road on priority. But all of his promises proved nothing till the filing of this report. The residents of Defence Road have strongly protested against the elected representative and demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take immediate notice to construct the road.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Union Council 82 Haji Amjad while talking to ‘The News’ said that he is trying to construct Defence Road very soon. “I am going to Lahore to plead Defence Road case to construct it on a priority basis,” he claimed. He also promised to visit Defence Road very soon.