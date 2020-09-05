Haleem Adil Sheikh slams PPP’s ‘apathy for flood victims’

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice-President Haleem Adil Sheikh has said Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts were badly affected by the rains, as the apathy of the PPP rulers continues in Sindh.

While addressing a press conference at the Malik House, flanked by PTI leaders Aftab Qureshi, Raja Abdul Haq, Sameer Mir Sheikh and Rashid Rajpur, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Saeed Ghani only tweets 'all is well' irrespective of the ground realities. He said during the last two days, he has personally visited the rain-hit areas and found Mirpurkhas and Sanghar to be the worst-affected districts.

The PTI leader said currently half of the province is inundated with stagnant rainwater, while the Sindh government has not yet started relief and rehabilitation activities. He said thousands of families have become homeless and have taken shelter at roadside. He asked the deputy commissioners to work honestly and facilitate the people instead of behaving like slaves of PPP-led Sindh government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the people would get relief from the federal government soon, as governor of Sindh had announced to distribute one hundred thousand ration bags and reconstruct 100,000 rain-affected houses. He said the prime minister would also announce a special package for the people of flood-hit areas of Sindh.