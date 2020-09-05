Four injured in Quetta explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least four people were injured on Quetta’s Saryab Road on Friday after a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated, Geo News reported.
According to the police, the blast occurred in a motorcycle installed with explosive material. The blast was detonated through a remote control device, said police.
Police, FC and rescue officials have cordoned off the area following the blast, while the injured have been shifted to a hospital. Emergency has been imposed at the Trauma Centre at Quetta’s Civil Hospital. Rescue sources said four motorcycles caught fire after the blast.