Four injured in Quetta explosion

QUETTA: At least four people were injured on Quetta’s Saryab Road on Friday after a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the blast occurred in a motorcycle installed with explosive material. The blast was detonated through a remote control device, said police.

Police, FC and rescue officials have cordoned off the area following the blast, while the injured have been shifted to a hospital. Emergency has been imposed at the Trauma Centre at Quetta’s Civil Hospital. Rescue sources said four motorcycles caught fire after the blast.