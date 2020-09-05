close
Sat Sep 05, 2020
NR
News Report
September 5, 2020

Four injured in Quetta explosion

NR
News Report
September 5, 2020

QUETTA: At least four people were injured on Quetta’s Saryab Road on Friday after a motorcycle carrying explosives detonated, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the blast occurred in a motorcycle installed with explosive material. The blast was detonated through a remote control device, said police.

Police, FC and rescue officials have cordoned off the area following the blast, while the injured have been shifted to a hospital. Emergency has been imposed at the Trauma Centre at Quetta’s Civil Hospital. Rescue sources said four motorcycles caught fire after the blast.

