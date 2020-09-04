PM committed to restoring lights, colours of Karachi: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to restoring the lights and colours of the city of the Quaid.

In a tweet he said, the prime minister was striving for equitable development of entire Pakistan. He said the prime minister will announce a special package for the people of Karachi.

The development of Karachi was a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity as it was the economic heart of Pakistan.

Meanwhile Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Muslims in India had been at high risk since the ascending to power of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) trained fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believed in the concept of racial superiority and consolidated his vote bank largely around the hatred against them (Muslims).

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar ‘India - epicentre of Islamophobia’ here, Senator Shibli said the concept of Islamophobia had been a daunting reality as in its latest manifestation, it had become a tool in the hands of Modi, who cherished it as his key political doctrine.

“Twice his election as a prime minister in 2014 and 2019, despite being the mastermind of brutal killing of countless Muslims during the Gujarat riots in 2002 clearly highlights that the so-called secular India is in the midst of turning officially into a country for Hindus only.” He said Modi needed to be snubbed as his Islamophobic designs did not augur well for the global peace. Modi should understand that minorities in India deserved the right to equality before the law, freedom of religion and protection from religious hatred.

Modi’s notion, he said, bore serious ramifications for peace as he encouraged demonisation of the Muslims on the basis of religion, and empowered right-wing ethno-nationalists, who had already started leashing out genocidal policies against minority groups in India, particularly the Muslims.

“This authoritarian attitude not only puts the lives of millions of Indian Muslims at stake but predicts an imminent humanitarian crisis that may extend beyond borders,” he remarked.

The minister said, “Modi aims to wipe off Muslims from the political and social fabric of India in a sequential two-fold manner, that is vilification of Muslim history and depriving Muslims of their fundamental human rights like freedom of religion, participation in public affairs and protection as a minority.”

He said recently, Modi laid the foundation of Ram Temple on the anniversary of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), whose Muslim majority had been struggling for their right to self-determination as per the resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

Shibli Faraz said the condition of Muslims in the rest of India was also not different. “They face extreme discrimination, mob attacks, lack of police protection and now even has the fear of loss of citizenship.”

The ghostly face of Modi’s politics was fully exposed in 2002 during the Gujarat riots, which earned him the famous title ‘Butcher of Gujarat.’

It is only a matter of time before this Modi fueled fascism turns fatal and tears down the social fabric of India. “The minister said today, the slogan of ‘Shining India’ was scarred with incidents of mob lynching of Dalit ‘untouchable’ caste, beating up of Muslims on account of cow meat, failure of police to protect minorities and deprivation of Muslims of their birth citizenship.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Islamophobia at the highest forum of United Nations and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to highlight the discrimination against Muslims at all forums.