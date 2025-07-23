Gemini AI win gold medal at International Mathematical Olympiad

Gemini advanced Deep Think version participated in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) and achieved a gold medal after solving five out of six exceptionally difficult questions.

International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is an international competition for pre-university students held annually since 1959. The event is held over two consecutive days. Each day, contestants were given three problems they had to solve in four-and-a-half hours. Each consists of seven marks with a score of 42 points for all six questions.

Google’s Gemini advanced Deep Think version solved five out of six questions and scored 35 marks in total. The questions were based on the complex problems of algebra, geometry, combinatorics, and number theory.

IMO President Prof. Dr. Gregor Dolinar announced that, “We can confirm that Google DeepMind has reached the much-desired milestone, earning 35 out of a possible 42 points – a gold medal score. Their solutions were astonishing in many respects. IMO graders found them to be clear, precise, and most of them easy to follow.”

Last year, the Google DeepMind team solved four out of six questions and achieved a silver medal.

Google DeepMind is among those companies that were graded and certified by the IMO coordinators.

Which country won IMO 2025?

Indian team won the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad 2025 held in Australia. India’s team secured 3 Gold Medals, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze Medal.