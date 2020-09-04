SHC confirms pre-arrest interim bail of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday confirmed the interim protective bail to former prime minster and Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former secretary petroleum and two others in an illegal recruitment case.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza, former managing director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and deputy managing director Yacoob Suttar had approached the court for pre-arrest protective bail in the NAB reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of managing director and deputy managing director of Pakistan State Oil. The National Accountability Bureau had alleged the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, being the minster of petroleum, had appointed MD PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and deputy MD PSO Yacoob Suttar by relaxing rules for appointment and misused his authority. The counsel for the petitioners submitted that NAB had malafidely filed the reference against their clients who did not commit any wrong and followed the law while appointing them. The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, for reason to be recorded later on, confirmed the interim pre-arrest bail of former PM and other co-applicants and directed the Ministry of Interior to place their names on the Exit Control List.

Talking to journalists after the hearing, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed the case political victimisation. He said that NAB has no evidence to prove its case, which was based on false allegations. He said the MD PSO was appointed on merit and the organization gained profit in his tenure.