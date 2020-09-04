HEC halts nine PhD programmes in Gomal University DI Khan

PESHAWAR: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has halted nine PhD programmes in Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan and declared the courses of 10 programmes substandard.

The university has been directed to stop admissions in economics, pharmacognosy, basic medical sciences, mathematics, physics, microbiology, zoology, biochemistry and food science and technology.

HEC further instructed to improve the course outline, hire specialised faculty and improve the facilities of 10 departments ie Management Studies, Education, Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Agronomy, Horticulture and Soil Sciences.

HEC has shown serious reservations on unavailability of expert faculty, outdated courses and poor lab/research facilities. Committee further revealed that the graduate students are enrolled in one programme in the start and awarded degree in other programme.

University has been asked to stop all the activities of nine programmes including classes, examination, thesis, defence and award of degrees.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Iftikhar Ahmad confirmed that university has received the HEC report. The matter has been referred to Advance Studies and Research Board for discussion and comments under University Act 2012.

“It would not be in the interest of students to stop or halt the studies in different department but we will improve the course outline and engage experienced faculty members. University is autonomous body working under its own legal forums according to Universities act,” he said. HEC four members panel visited university in 2019 and submitted PhD programme review report to Commission, which was sent to Gomal University for implementation.

According to report available with this correspondent, the committee felt that university needs to hire specialised faculty and strengthen research facilities. Report further stated that there should be three full time PhDs available and qualified to teach core courses/possess research expertise in the niche specific for which the graduate programme is being offered.

The departments should consider to reworking on course codes to make them align with HEC and other universities. It was noted that the departmental chairs to do not have orientation and basic knowledge of course coding and assigning in business studies department. Review team noticed that these problems are severe because there is no management information system placed at the university level.

HEC report revealed that controller offices were poorly functioning and all processes are done manually including issuing of transcripts and degrees. There is no official SOP and check and balance for grade correction cases. After declaration of result at any stage, the grades of any subject can be changed with little hassle without comprehensive academic audit.

Overall and lab facilities should be improved ie a project lab for final year’s computing/engineering students as well as wet labs/experimental work for basis sciences students in particular. Facilities for female students such as cafeteria and pray areas need improvement. The credit hours for the whole programme should me clearly reflect to overall course. There is no separate posts grade booklet. Even the current booklet is poorly drafted and misses some important information about grievances and redress process for students. Committee further said the graduate students are enrolled in one programme in the start and awarded degree in other program ie Syed Ishtiaq Anjum was enrolled in PhD in biology in 2011 but the candidate was awarded degree in zoology discipline in 2017. It is important to note that zoology department does not have required number of PhD faculty members.