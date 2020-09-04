Three children die as rain causes roof collapse in Hafizabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Three children were killed while three others injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at village Lalke. Akhtar Ali, his wife and their children were sitting in a room of their house when its roof collapsed. As a result, Zunaira, Dua and Ahmad died on the spot while Akhtar Ali, his wife and another child were injured seriously.