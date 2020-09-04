close
Fri Sep 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2020

Three children die as rain causes roof collapse in Hafizabad

National

September 4, 2020

HAFIZABAD: Three children were killed while three others injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at village Lalke. Akhtar Ali, his wife and their children were sitting in a room of their house when its roof collapsed. As a result, Zunaira, Dua and Ahmad died on the spot while Akhtar Ali, his wife and another child were injured seriously.

