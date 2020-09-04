Significant decline in coronavirus cases across province: KP govt reviews preparations for reopening educational institutions

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Thursday reviewed the preparations for reopening educational institutions after consulting the federal ministry of education as the officials noted a significant decline in coronavirus cases across the province.

A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 was convened which was chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout. Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Corps Commander of Peshawar Lt- General Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and other civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The participants were told that 34,171 patients out of total 36,340 had recovered from Covid-19 whereas a total of 1,255 deaths were reported from the pandemic throughout the province so far. Only 20 patients were under treatment at the Intensive Care Units. It was informed that the utilization of healthcare system capacity for coronavirus patients in the province has constantly declined and utilization of ventilators dropped by 84 per cent.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to conduct maximum Covid-19 tests in all those districts where processions and gatherings were held in Muharram. A final decision to reopen educational institutions would be taken in consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre.

The meeting was told that all the preparations for reopening schools have been completed and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the purpose notified. Separate SOPs for hostels and transport of educational institutions have been named as well.

It was told that disinfection of the schools used as quarantine centres was also in progress and detailed SOPs had been issued with special focus on the use of face masks for staff and students, hand washing, ensuring regular cleanliness, etc.

All the educational institutions were bound to inform the district health department in case of coronavirus symptoms in children. Readiness certificates would also be provided by the heads of educational institutions by September 7.

Similarly, workshops have been arranged for teachers to ensure the safe reopening of schools. All the district education officers were directed to have close liaison with the district health department and administration as well to facilitate random testing for coronavirus in schools on need basis.