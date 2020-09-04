Rising level of Soan River panics people living nearby

Islamabad: The downward streams from Patriata and other areas surrounding Murree hills are increasing water level in River Soan, causing panic-like situation especially among the locals living near ‘Kak Pul’ on Islamabad Expressway.

The river water has already affected some 200 houses in Sharoon Colony and most of its residents are now moving towards safe locations after issuance of safety alerts from the local administration.

The official record showed that this colony was developed on the land that was part of the river bed but later it was given legal status by the government. The motorists coming from other areas cross ‘Kak Pul’ to enter into the jurisdiction of the Islamabad territory. Now the rising water level at this point may also pose threats to the vehicular traffic moving on the GT Road.

The Soan River also provides water to the Simli Dam and this river is also famous because it had forced its way into the mountain range, which is called ‘Soan Cut’. The rising water at the ‘Kak Pul’ has so far not touched the ‘dangerous level’ but if the area receives more rains in next couple of days then alarming situation may arise for the residents living in the nearby settlements.

Meanwhile, the rains have already chocked drainage system in many areas of Rawalpindi and are causing immense problems for the people living in low-lying areas of the city. A flood control room has been set up in the office of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to monitor water level in Nullah Leh with the help of satellite images.

According to the local administration, the modern system installed at various points on Nullah Leh can predict floods more than 12 hours ahead of time due to which the residents can be able to evacuate the area to avoid any untoward situation.