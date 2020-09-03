LHC CJ directs NAB to look into Narowal-Shakargarh Road issue

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into the alleged misappropriation of public funds and delayed construction of the Narowal-Shakargarh Road. The CJ was hearing a petition by Shakargarh Bar Association against undue delay in construction of the road. NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem made his appearance as required by the court. The chief justice directed the DG to probe the matter and submit a report in four weeks. He also issued a notice to the National Highways Authority for Sept 29. The bar association pleaded that Narowal-Shakargarh Road deteriorated rapidly but its construction project had not been completed so far despite its inauguration by the previous government. It sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without any further delay. On a previous hearing, the CJ had chided the officials of the Communication & Works Department for the dilapidated condition of the road in question.