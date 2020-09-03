HEC announces result of scholarships for Afghan students

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the result of Afghan students for the academic year 2020 under the Project Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan Nationals.

The result has been uploaded on the HEC website which can be accessed throughakafghan.hec.gov.pk.

More than 16,000 students applied for the program against 800 undergraduate, 150 Masters, and 50 PhD fully-funded scholarship in top Pakistani universities. As many as 100 seats are reserved for female students.