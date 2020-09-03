PLF seeks action against counterfeit cigarettes

Rawalpindi : Leaders of the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) and Peoples Students Federation have sought action against manufacturing of counterfeit cigarettes and bootlegging in Muzaffarabad while giving a three-week deadline to the local administration to initiate action against the culprits, says a press release.

Addressing a press conference here in Muzaffarabad, President Peoples Lawyers Forum advocate Syed Ali Raza pointed out a cigarette company, ‘Wayward’ in Rawani village that was involved in manufacturing and selling of the low-quality cigarettes in the area.

Raza said that he along with his supporters would stage a sit-in in front of the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police [SSP] if the action was not taken against the factory owners within three weeks. He also urged the relevant government departments including administration and revenue to keep a check on the factory, adding that media should be given access to the factory.

The renowned young lawyer Raza said that cigarettes of different companies were being manufactured in the factory and then being sold in the open market, without a check and balance from the local administration.