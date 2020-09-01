JI demands improvement of basic facilities

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded improvement of health, employment and other basic facilities in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Addressing a gathering of JI workers here, the JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said the federal capital is still deprived of basic facilities like sufficient water supply and people's access to health and education.

Randhawa demanded upgrading Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Federal Government Services Hospital, CDA hospital and National Institute of Health and provision of basic health center in every residential sector of Islamabad. "What will be plight of population in other cities and rural areas if basic facilities are not available to residents of Islamabad," the JI leader said. He also developed construction of hospitals in Rawat, Tarnol and other rural areas.