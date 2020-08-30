Will Imran act upon advice of Chaudhry Shujaat?

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and ally of the federal government Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s advice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for visiting Karachi immediately and stay at least for one week in the metropolitan to sort out its problems cropped up by colossal rains will not be acted upon by the latter.

Chaudhry Shujaat, who served as prime minister in 2004 as head of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), has been extending advice to the prime minister rarely and seldom in public but asking him specifically to sit in Karachi for one full week means something important.

The political sources said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and army troops were already at work in Karachi when the rainfall of this week wreaked havoc in the city of founder of Pakistan. The provincial government of the PPP was not comfortable with the arrangements made by the federal government, but it was cooperating with the troops and NDMA in the city where the Rangers have been assisting and rescuing the people for number of years on different occasions and difficulties.

Provincial governor does represent the federal government in provincial capital, but the active presence of the federal government is conspicuously missing in the capital although 14 seats of the National Assembly and 24 of Provincial Assembly were allotted to the PTI by the people.

The sources reminded that with the presence of the prime minister in Karachi will remind the people attendance of all stakeholders in city to share the agonies of the people of the biggest city of the country. In case the efforts leave some space and wishes of the people aren’t fulfilled accordingly, the burden and brunt of the eventuality would be equally shared by all. It will not leave room for any stakeholder to pass the bug to the others.

The sources said that it would be difficult for the administration to overcome the complexities in the aftermath of the rains when health problems and cleanliness would become major headache for the people living in Karachi. No political party would like to be blamed for the failure in mitigating problems and for the reason, Imran Khan would consult his political aides before making up his mind for dash to Karachi, the sources reminded.

The sources said that call made by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain isn’t out of place. Being a national leader, he has prompted Khan of his duties as he received alarming information about Karachi from the city. The sources said that ever-since the PML-Q and PTI developed some differences on various issues, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been sending signal of discomfort to Imran Khan sometimes publicly which don’t go well with the government and the people sitting on the top.