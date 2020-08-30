Repairing of six roads from Cess fund approved

FAISALABAD: Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee Saturday approved construction, repair and rehabilitation of six roads across the division with an estimated cost of Rs 73 million from Cess fund.

Chairing a meeting of Cess Committee, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said Rs 11.3 million would be spent on construction and repair of a road from Tandlianwala Sugar Mills while a road from Qasim Chowk to Killianwala will be rehabilitated with Rs 8 million.

Similarly, a road from Chak 445/G-B to Chak 485/G-B will be rehabilitated with Rs 5.5 million whereas Rs 19.2 million would be spent on construction and repair of a road from Pathan Chowk to Chak 447/G-B.

The commissioner said Rs 20 million would be expended on construction of a road from Sikandar Bridge to Chak Jhumra while a road from Sitiana to Mauza Jhamra in the area of Chinar Sugar Mills would be repaired and rehabilitated with Rs 9 million.