Muharram teaches us to stand up to evil forces, says mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that Muharram-ul-Haram teaches us the message of standing firm against evil forces and keep standing by the right.

"This month is dedicated to the bravery and great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)," Akhtar said this while visiting the Nishtar Park on Saturday.

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Moeed Anwar, Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Parks Committee Khurram Farhan, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The mayor met with the administration of a Majlis held at the Nishtar Park and said that the local government used all resources to facilitate the mourners.

He said that unprecedented rains had disturbed routine life of the citizens. "Local bodies are trying to ensure cleanliness outside mosques, Imambargahs and places where Majalis are being held," he added.

Akhtar said that they had met renowned scholar Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi and apprised him about the issues of the Karachiites.

He said the Karbala incident teaches us to be patient in difficult times. He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had faced many problems and taught us we should not be afraid of any circumstances.

The mayor said Muharram-ul-Haram is a month in which Allah Almighty granted forgiveness to Hazrat Adam, saved Hazrat Nooh's boat in a dangerous flood, Hazrat Ibrahim was made Khalilullah, and Hazrat Imam Hussain and his many companions gave the supreme sacrifice.

He appealed to the citizens to pray for the city's peace and resolution of its problems on Ashura.

In his farewell press conference as outgoing mayor, Akhtar became visibly emotional, claiming that the Sindh government did not want development to take place in Karachi.

Speaking to media persons at the KMC head office, he recounted his performance over the last four years, and said he had written “thousands” of letters to the Sindh government as well as to the prime minister and the president, but he had received not a single reply.