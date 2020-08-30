MQM-P leaders condole ex-Hyderabad mayor Aftab Shaikh’s death

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of the party’s coordination committee on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of party’s central leader and former Hyderabad mayor Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and offered condolences to his bereaved family members.

Shaikh, who was also the party’s deputy convener, passed away on Saturday in Karachi.

He was severely injured in a road accident a few days ago. He served as the mayor of Hyderabad from 1987 to 1992.

Siddiqui said the Shaikh’s death was a great loss not only for the party but also for the country.

In a tweet, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari recalled the late politician with the following words: “A brave, intelligent, knowledgeable star of Pakistani politics has died. Former Deputy Convener, Former Mayor of Hyderabad, Former Senator Aftab Ahmed Sheikh passed away.”