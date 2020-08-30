Ziauddin University to open new site in Sukkur

Ziauddin University, a leading educational institute in the private sector, and known as the pioneer of Education City, has once again opened a doorway to success by taking the initiative of opening its new site with all modern facilities and great infrastructure in Sukkur.

In the first phase, admissions of the College of Rehabilitation Sciences started its five-year Doctor of Physical Therapy Programme. According to the eligibility criteria, students who got minimum 50 per cent marks in the Pre-Medical Group of Higher Secondary Certificate Examinations from a recognised board of intermediate education in Pakistan or O/A-Levels and others equivalent to HSC (Pre-Medical) can apply. College classes at the Rehab Sukkur site will be started in January 2021.

In the second phase, other colleges of Ziauddin University are also planning to open their sites. Furthermore, Ziauddin University has been granted approval by the Sindh cabinet to open its new campuses outside Pakistan and the university has decided to open new campuses in London and Dubai soon.