Man shot dead

LAHORE : A 32-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons.

The deceased has been identified as Zulqurnain, said Edhi sources. He had come to home at Begum Kot, Shahdra Town to spend vacation. His body was removed to morgue. Police are investigating.

arrested for bribe: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad region has caught an assistant director Public Prosecution with bribe money of Rs 5,000 in Jhang. ACE Faisalabad head Imran Raza Abbasi said accused Azhar Hussain received bribe to argue for cancellation of post arrest bail of an accused charged with 161/PPC and 5/2/47 PCA. ACE Jhang Circle

officer Asif Shah along with area magistrate conducted a raid and caught the accused.

security: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited Data Darbar to review the security arrangements before the annual Ghusl ceremony. He along with other officers also offered Fateha and prayers there. He said the best security arrangements have been made by police for the occasion.

The CCPO also visited various checkpoints at Islampura Pando Street, Karbala Gamay Shah, Secretariat Chowk and Qasr-e-Batool. He said that the law would come into force on violation of allotted routes and time.