CM Usman Buzdar says special facilities to be provided to UAE investors

LAHORE : Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing the mutual cooperation in the housing, industries, trade and business sectors, were discussed during the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that close liaison will be maintained to promote mutual cooperation. The UAE Ambassador lauded the steps and effective strategy adopted to curb coronavirus by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The UAE Ambassador said that the Punjab government under the supervision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has adopted best policy to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion said that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have excellent friendly ties. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, 13 Special Economic Zones are being set up in Punjab. Work has been started on two Special Economic Zones whereas the foundation stone of the third special economic zone in Bahawalpur will soon be laid. A new city will be established at Ravi River near Lahore which will resolve pollution and lowering the groundwater levels problems of Lahore.

Usman Buzdar invited UAE investors to invest in Special Economic Zones and Ravi River Front Urban Development Project and assured that special facilities would be provided to UAE investors.

He said UAE investment companies would be welcomed in Punjab. He appreciated the cooperation of the United Arab Emirates in the development of Pakistan. He appreciated the cooperation of the United Arab Emirates in the development and progress of Pakistan. He also lauded UAE’s cooperation in education, health and other sectors. He said that government’s initiatives taken to deal with coronavirus have yielded fruitful results and the situation in Punjab is under control. The Punjab government has increased its capacity for conducting corona tests.

He said that measures are being taken to open educational institutions after Muharram. He said that there is a conducive environment for national and international investors. Government has planned to start Sheikh Zayed Hospital II in Rahim Yar Khan. The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates invited the PM to visit UAE. Usman Buzdar said that he will visit the United Arab Emirates at the earliest. The UAE Ambassador asserted to promote mutual cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.

security: Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited the central control room established in Home Department at the Civil Secretariat to monitor the security arrangements for Muharram and Youm-e-Ashura.

The CM also inspected different sections of the central control room. Additional Secretary Home briefed the CM on the security arrangements. Usman Buzdar said that Majalis and processions held across the Punjab have been geotagged and Pakistan army and rangers have been called for the assistance in security arrangements. Majalis and processions are being monitored through CCTV cameras. He directed that a peaceful atmosphere should be ensured at any cost. He directed for observing route and punctuality for Majalis and processions. He directed members of Peace Committees to play a vibrant role for promoting religious harmony. He said there will be no compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable material and indiscriminate action should be taken on violation. The CM while directing stern action against provocative and religious bigotry speeches said that code of conduct should be ensured at any cost. Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and all energies and capabilities should be utilised for maintaining law and order. He said that more than two lac 40 thousand police officers and officials will perform duty in Punjab. Around 676 places across the province have been declared sensitive and security has been made alert. He said a timely meal should be provided to the on duty police personnel. He said on Ashura day police, administration and other agencies should display ideal cooperation. He said law enforcement agencies should maintain close liaison with each other. Police officials should remain on duty till the peaceful dispersal of the processions.

The chief minister appreciated the arrangements made in the central control room and praised the performance of the officers and staff. He directed them to perform their duties wholeheartedly. The chief minister was briefed that special arrangements have been made for CCTV coverage, dashboard and media monitoring in the central control room. He was informed that digital monitoring of 37562 and 9717 processions are being carried out throughout the province. Central control room has been linked with divisional and district control rooms.