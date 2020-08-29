‘Uplift projects approved for Chitral’

CHITRAL: Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said on Friday several development projects had been approved for the Chitral district which would be launched soon.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the district heads of various departments at the Deputy Commissioner office. Special assistants to chief minister on Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, Minorities Wazirzada, MPA Mian Sharafat and other officials were present on the occasion.

The heads of various departments briefed the minister and the special assistants on the uplift projects being carried out in Chitral. The minister said the Kalash Culture would be highlighted at the international level and the Kalash people would be sent to European countries for the purpose.

Shaukat Yousafzai said Chitral had the potential to be developed into a tourist attraction and Prime Minister Imran Khan too wanted to promote tourism in the province. He said infrastructure in Chitral would be improved to the benefit of the local people and promote tourism in this far-flung area of KP.

The minister told the officials there would be no compromise on the quality of work of the development schemes. He asked the officials to improve their working to ensure service to the masses.