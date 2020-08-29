Two brothers die after eating ‘toxic’ yogurt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Two children died and their three sisters fainted after eating ‘toxic’ yogurt in village Mukta, Pasrur, on Friday. According to police, labourer Musharraf Abbas brought yogurt from a local shop and gave it to his sons Mukarram, 5, and Rehan, 7 and daughters Aima,12, Dua,10, and Fatima, 8. After eating the yogurt, his two sons died and three daughters fainted. The girls were shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.