Services of two trains suspended

MULTAN: Pakistan Railways (PR) Friday suspended services of two express trains for an indefinite period from Friday owing to flood-like situation in Karachi.

PR Divisional Superintendent Shoaib Adil said the railway tracks are inundated with rainwater in Karachi railways division due to the spell of heavy rains and the PR has decided to suspend services of Karakoram Express and Pak Business Express for an indefinite period. He said the passengers of the trains would be adjusted in other trains. If passengers are reluctant to travel can claim their full refunds, he said. The DS directed all the Divisional Commercial Officers, ATOs and CMI for helping passengers.