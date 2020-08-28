No politics on rain, let’s deal with it: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the current rain spell in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had broken the rainfall record of over 90 years and urged all the stakeholders to contribute towards dealing with the situation instead of politicising it.

Talking to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over phone, he called for well-coordinated emergency steps to control the damage wrought by the heavy downpour. He said a unified national response to the calamity was needed, which was beyond human power to deal with overnight.

Bilawal asked Murad to utilise all available government resources to pump out stagnant rainwater from the low-lying areas of Karachi for restoration of supplies. He said the federal government should also contribute to the Sindh government’s efforts without any political point scoring, as the nature had rolled out a litmus test for the nation to display unity and collective steps.

He said the rescue and relief operations must be expedited, as the life of every citizen was very important to the state as well as the government tiers. Bilawal also urged all the political leaders to put their political differences aside and help people to protect themselves with the help of government and institutions involved in the rescue and relief operations.

He again asked the PPP elected representatives, office-bearers, and workers to help the people cope up with the situation. He praised those who had already been working round the clock to assist citizens and sought prayers for them to be able to continue their efforts.

Murad assured Bilawal that his government was carrying out every step for rescue and relief and all the cabinet members were on the ground to monitor and assist the administration in helping people in this need of the hour.