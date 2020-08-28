LCA asks govt to hold LG election

PESHAWAR: The Local Council Association (LCA) has asked the government to hold the local government election in the province forthwith.

The LCA executive committee held a meeting here on Thursday, which was attended by Qasim Ali Shah, Asif Ali Jah, Ali Haider and other office-bearers. The participants said that the absence of local bodies in the Covid-19 pandemic was felt so much. They believed that the masses would not have suffered miseries to such a great extent had the local governments were functional in the province.

The meeting concluded that the masses’ problems could be resolved at their doorsteps if the government showed seriousness and conducted the local government election. They said that local bodies were the only solution to the problems of the masses. They asked the government to hold local government elections across the province to empower the masses at the grassroots level.